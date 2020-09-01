September 1, 2020

Communities oppose asphalt plant, hold protest

Asphalt plant protest at Vasilikos

Residents of nine communities located around Vasiliko protested on Tuesday over the government’s intention to move an asphalt factory to the area, further burdening an already heavily congested industrial estate.

The residents of Kalavasos, Zygi, Mari, Psematismenos, Maroni, Tochni, Chirokitia, Asgata, and Pentakomo, blocked the four access roads to the area between 8am and 10am to express their opposition to the state’s intention of transferring an asphalt factory from Dali to their area.

The area is already hosting fuel terminals, the island’s largest power station, a cement factory, and will also have the energy hub. A waste management plant is also located in the wider area.

The residents dumped onions and other vegetables on the ground, arguing that farmers in the area would be affected by the emissions.

 



Staff Reporter

