September 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Eight new cases identified in the north

By Nick Theodoulou00
Covid 19 4922384 1280 960x720

Eight new coronavirus cases were announced in the north by ‘health minister’ Ali Pili on Tuesday evening, raising the total to 339 confirmed cases.

The new cases were identified as a result of 1,455 tests.

Pili said that four cases concerned travellers on flights, one from an arrival at the port and another had contact with a previously confirmed case.

The two other cases are considered local incidents.



