Coronavirus: ministry revises country categories, Australia moved from category C to B

The health ministry on Tuesday announced some changes to the list of countries from which Cyprus accepts passengers.

The new list will be in effect from Saturday.

According to the lists, Hungary, Slovakia, Slovenia and Lichtenstein are being moved from category A to B.

The UK remains in category B.

Monaco and Rwanda, which are in category B are being placed in category C.

Australia is being moved up from category C to B.

The health ministry announced that from Saturday, category A will include Germany, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Finland, Norway, Georgia, Canada, New Zealand, South Korea and Thailand.

In category B are Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, Slovakia, Slovenia, Czech Republic, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the Vatican, San Marino, Uruguay, China, Japan, and Australia.

In Category C, which includes countries deemed to pose increased risk compared to the other two groups, are Bulgaria, France, Croatia, Luxembourg, Romania, Spain, Malta, The Netherlands, Andorra, Monaco, Algeria, Serbia, Morocco, Montenegro, Rwanda, Tunisia, Russia, Ukraine, Faroe Islands, Egypt, United Arab Emirates Emirates, Israel, Lebanon, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Passengers coming from category A countries are not required to present a laboratory Covid-19 test certificate or go into self-isolation.

People arriving from category B countries are required to present a negative coronavirus test (PCR) not older than 72 hours. Cypriot nationals and their families and permanent residents can get tested upon arrival in Cyprus. Persons, irrespective of nationality, whose countries of residence do not provide a laboratory testing service (in public or private sectors) to those wishing to travel to the Republic of Cyprus can also get tested upon their arrival. At the moment, only Italy is on the list of countries where there is not possibility of obtaining a PCR test for travel purposes.

Arrivals from category C countries are allowed only for specific categories of citizens who have the possibility to choose whether to undergo a Covid-19 test upon their arrival in Cyprus or have with them a negative RT-PCR test certificate not older than 72 hours. People who arrive from category C countries must self-isolate for 14 days after their arrival. They are also obliged to take a PCR coronavirus test 48 hours prior to the expiration of their self-isolation. They must then send the results to [email protected] .

The cost of the tests for those who choose to get tested upon their arrival from category B and C countries is borne by passengers themselves.

All passengers regardless of nationality must fill out the CyprusFlightPass form within 24 hours prior to their flight. (https://cyprusflightpass.gov.cy/ )





