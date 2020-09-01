September 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: thirteen individuals, nine establishments booked

By Annette Chrysostomou01
Police booked thirteen individuals and nine owners of premises for violations of Covid-19 measures during 24 hours from Monday morning until Tuesday morning. Four persons were fined for not filling out the CyprusFlightPass.

A police officer from the press office said a total of 114 checks were conducted in Nicosia and three persons were booked. Police also booked four owners of premises. In Limassol two individuals and two premises were booked.

Three people were fined in Larnaca, while in Paphos three establishments and one person were booked. In the Famagusta district two individuals were booked, and another two in the Morphou district.

Port police also conducted 34 checks but did not fine anybody.



