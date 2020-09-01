September 1, 2020

Coronavirus: Two new cases, one death on Tuesday (updated)

A 77-year-old man died from coronavirus on Tuesday while two more cases were detected, the health ministry said.

The man, who was being treated at the Famagusta general hospital, had other serious underlying conditions. His death, however, was due to Covid-19, the ministry said.

Two more people tested positive to coronavirus among 2,646 lab tests.

One of them is a woman who got tested privately before returning to work. She had no symptoms.

The other is a family member of a person already tested positive. He got tested also privately after showing symptoms last Wednesday.

The total number of cases in now at 1,490. Tuesday was the fourth day in the row the number of new cases was fallen to single digits.

According to the health ministry, so far 28 people who tested positive to Covid-19 in Cyprus have died, 21 of them from the virus; 15 men and six women. Their average age was 73.

One patient remains intubated at the Nicosia general hospital’s intensive care unit. Five more patients are being treated at the Famagusta hospital’s increased care unit.



