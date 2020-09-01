September 1, 2020

European University of Cyprus to hold online information event

The  European University of Cyprus will hold an online information event for its study programmes on September 2 at 7.30pm.

This is a pioneering interactive presentation where the administrative staff and deans of the schools will inform potential students about the study programmes, the admission process and housing issues.

In addition, there will be links to campus facilities including the laboratories for medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, biology and the Microsoft Innovation Centre. Thus, participants will get a picture of the campus and the infrastructure supporting the curricula.

At the end of the presentation, those interested will be able to connect live and chat in a virtual session with specialised admissions consultants to discuss any queries.

The European University of Cyprusis ranked  among the top 101+ universities in the world  in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2020 in the field of innovation, entrepreneurship and infrastructure.

The European University of Cyprus accepts applications for admission of new candidates as well as students from transfer for the academic year 2020-2021.

Start of the new courses: September 28, 2020

More information: Student admission office tel. 22-713000 or email:  [email protected]

http://www.euc.ac.cy

 



