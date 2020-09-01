September 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire caused by cigarette damages house

By Annette Chrysostomou01

A cigarette butt is likely to have caused a fire in a house in the Nicosia district early on Tuesday.

The fire service responded to the fire in Kato Moni with two fire trucks at 1.12am.

It is believed to have started from a wooden sofa outside the house and spread to the roof.

Part of the roof had to be demolished to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters also had to fight a fire between the villages of Kelokedara and Salamiou which burned four hectares of dry grass, wild vegetation and trees on Monday evening.

 



