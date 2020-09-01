September 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Germany donates €100,000 to CMP

By George Psyllides040

Germany has donated €100,000 to the committee on missing persons (CMP), it was announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, the CMP thanked Germany, which has donated €700,000 to the CMP since 2006.

The money will be used in the CMP’s projects to find, identify and return the remains of missing persons to their families and end the uncertainty which has affected them for so many years.

So far, 976 missing persons from both communities have been identified and returned to their families for dignified burials.



