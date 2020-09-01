September 1, 2020

In letter to Anastasiades, Guterres says monitoring situation in Varosha  

By Jean Christou00

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has sent a letter to President Nicos Anastasiades saying no action should be taken in the fenced-off area of Famagusta known as Varosha, that are not in line with Security Council resolutions.

The letter dated August 27 was in response to one sent by Anastasiades to Guterres following a phone call they had on August 25.

The government has been concerned with moves by the Turkish Cypriot ‘government’ and repeated statements that they planned to resettle the fenced-off area despite the disagreement of Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci who says Varosha should be handled as part of the Cyprus negotiations.

In his letter, according to deputy government spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas, the UN chief said he takes seriously the concerns expressed by the president on Varosha. He also assures that he is closely following developments, Sentonas said in a written statement.

“Mr Guterres emphasised that the Security Council, in a statement on October 9, 2019, reaffirmed the importance of the status quo in Varosha as noted in previous Security Council resolutions, and said that no action should be taken in relation to Varosha that is not compatible with the relevant Security Council resolutions,” he said.

He added that the Secretary-General had also stressed that the United Nations was guided by  its  charter and relevant resolutions “and is ready to assist in the implementation of measures consistent with these resolutions”.

Guterres also assured Anastasiades that the UN remained committed to assisting the parties in resuming a viable and inclusive negotiations process with a view to achieving a vision of a united island in peace and security.



