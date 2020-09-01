September 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Middle East World

Iran’s Khamenei says Israel deal “betrayal” of Islamic world by UAE

By Reuters News Service025
Israeli Delegation, Trump Aides, Visit Uae For Talks
U.S. President Senior Advisor Jared Kushner and U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien pose for a group photo with UAE's Air Force Major General Falah Al Qahtani, and other officials at Al Dhafra airbase in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lisa Barrington

The United Arab Emirates has betrayed the Islamic world and the Palestinians by reaching a deal toward normalising ties with Israel, Iran’s top authority Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a speech on Tuesday.

“Of course, the UAE’s betrayal will not last long, but this stigma will always be remembered. They allowed the Zionist regime to enter the region and forgot Palestine,” Khamenei said.

“The Emiratis will be disgraced forever … I hope they wake up and compensate for what they did.”

Iranian authorities have harshly criticised the U.S.- brokered deal between the UAE and Tehran’s longtime foe Israel, with some officials warning that the UAE and Israel cosying up to one another risks conflagration in the Middle East.

Israel and the UAE expect economic benefits from the deal, the first such accommodation between an Arab country and Israel in more than 20 years, which was forged largely through shared fears of Iran. It has dismayed Palestinian leaders, however, who believe it further erodes their struggle for an independent state.



Related posts

Texts books and face masks, Europe’s children return to school

Reuters News Service

Greece in talks with France over fighter jets, as East Med tensions rise – source

Reuters News Service

Powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.8 strikes near coast of northern Chile

Reuters News Service

Saudi king sacks two royals under defence corruption probe

Reuters News Service

Trump defends accused Kenosha gunman, saying his life was likely in danger

Reuters News Service

Facebook to block news on Australian sites after new law, riling lawmakers

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign