Lebanon needs $4.6bn to rebuild in Beirut — World Bank

It will cost $4.6 billion to rebuild the parts of Beirut damaged in the 4 August explosion, the World Bank said in a report released on Monday.
Financial loss is calculated at about $3 billion. There is immediate need for the humanitarian crisis of about $800 million, the report indicates.
“The three main economic effects of the explosion are: losses in economic activity caused by the destruction of physical capital; trade disruptions; and losses in fiscal revenues for the government,” the report says.
Housing, transport, infrastructure, and health are the areas requiring the greatest investment. There has also been damage to intangible cultural assets – religious and archaeological sites, national monuments, theatres, archives, libraries and monuments, according to the report.
“Beyond the human tragedy, the economic impact of the explosion is notable at the national level despite its geographical concentration. This reflects: (i) the demographic clustering in Beirut and its suburbs; (ii) the prominence of economic activity in the afflicted areas, especially in regard to commerce, real estate, and tourism; and (iii) the fact that the Port of Beirut is the main point of entry/exit for the small open economy, channeling 68 percent (2011-2018 average) of the country’s total external trade,” the report notes.
In the short-term, the disaster is estimated to cause up to 0.4 and 0.6 percentage point declines in the growth rate of real GDP in 2020 and 2021, respectively, due to losses of physical capital and disruption of imports. The explosion is expected to cause a further loss in output due to discontinued economic activity resulting from physical damage to the country’s main port, and to the busy retail and commercial centers of Beirut.
“To build back better, Lebanon will have to prioritise building better institutions, good governance, and a better business environment alongside physical reconstruction. However, given Lebanon’s state of insolvency (sovereign, banking system) and its lack of sufficient foreign exchange reserves, international aid and private investment will be essential for comprehensive recovery and reconstruction,” the report says.
And the report warns that the much needed fiscal, financial, social, and governance reforms are critical to recovery. Without reforms, there can be no sustainable recovery and reconstruction, and the social and economic situation will continue to worsen.