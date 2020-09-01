September 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested over fire in the countryside

By Annette Chrysostomou01

Police arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a fire in the Morphou district on Monday.

The fire broke out around 11.30am in a rural area near ​​Potami. It burned one decare of land with wild vegetation before it was put out by firefighters.

Investigations pointed to the involvement of a 22-year-old man. He was arrested at around 6.40pm.

 



