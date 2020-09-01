September 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos municipality bans use of pool to two feuding sports clubs

By Bejay Browne00
ΚΟΛΥΜΒΗΤΗΡΙΟ 1

Paphos municipality has banned two sports clubs from using the municipal swimming pool, until they sort out a conflict between them, a spokesman told the Cyprus Mail on Tuesday.

“The municipality of Paphos is sadly watching the internal disputes that have broken out within the Nautical Club of Paphos and led to the creation of a new Water Polo Club,” he said.

The municipality considers that these phenomena are to the detriment of the children of Paphos who are involved in swimming and other swimming pool sports, and also to the detriment of sports in Paphos in general, he noted.

“It seems that the matter may be very serious, and the municipality decided not to allow either of them to use the facility of the Evagoras Pallikaridis swimming pool for training at present.”

In the light of these, “unpleasant and unacceptable developments”, the municipality decided to suspend the use of the pool by both, as the situation in their administration seems to be leading to extremes, with the possibility of even criminal acts, he said.

“In addition, the municipality calls on the Swimming Federation, as well as all other stakeholders, to intervene immediately to find a final solution to the problem,” he said.

He clarified that the Evagoras Pallikaridis swimming pool remains is open and is operating normally for the other sports programmes.



Related posts

Coronavirus: ministry revises country categories, Australia moved from category C to B

Evie Andreou

Communities oppose asphalt plant, hold protest

Staff Reporter

Prison guard arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine, steroids

George Psyllides

Thieves break into Chlorakas petrol station, steal €300

Annette Chrysostomou

Transport company says was not told about bus strikes

Annette Chrysostomou

Fire caused by cigarette damages house

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign