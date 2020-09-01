September 1, 2020

Peace Bridge Club at Leptos Kamares Clubhouse donates €3195 to charity

Bridge Club Leptos

The Peace Bridge Club operates out of Leptos Kamares Club in Paphos, and has been running for more than 4 years now.

The Club has recently managed to collect €3195 for Charities from its members, the UKCA, P3A and the Paphos Bridge club.

The presentation of cheques to the nominated charities in the Paphos area (The Cancer Patients Support Group, Caritas – Homeless and Refugees and Paphos Paws Dog Shelter) was presented by Mr. Phillipos Frangos, President of the Cyprus Bridge Federation and Mrs Frosso Tillyris, Secretary of the Federation.

Representatives of each charity gave a short speech, reinforcing how difficult it has been during the lockdown, but how grateful they are to receive the donation.

Kamares Club is situated within the award-winning Leptos Kamares Village on the hilltops of Tala, near the picturesque Monastery of St. Neophytos in Paphos. Leptos Kamares Club welcomes both residents and outside guests and offers intimate and friendly services.



