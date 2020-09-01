Peter Andre: ‘My kids are really hot on Covid-19 – they’re teaching me a few things’

By Luke Rix-Standing

A singer-songwriter, producer, and television personality, Peter Andre is not used to the kind of downtime that comes with a global pandemic.

Like the rest of us, the 47-year-old’s been slowly returning to a new normal after months bunkered down, and has embraced the short-range vacay with a trip to Cornwall, and a ferry ride with his children, Junior, 15, and Princess, 13.

He spoke to us about his newfound appreciation for England’s natural beauty, and why he’s so proud of his doctor wife…

It sounds like you’ve been discovering the pleasures of holidaying close to home?

“I’ve had this epiphany that England has got all these incredible places, as if they weren’t always there. When I came to England from Australia, the only beaches I saw were pebble beaches, which are obviously still nice, but really I only knew Brighton.

“When people said I should go to Cornwall or Devon I thought, ‘What’s the point?’ and I didn’t believe the beaches would be different until I saw it with my own eyes. It was the same with the white cliffs of Dover, where we got on the ferry. I felt like I was in some other part of Europe.”

It must have been nice to go away with your children – do they understand everything that’s going on?

“They’re actually really hot on it. I think kids of this generation are teaching us – or at least me – a few things. Normally it’s the parent that guides the children, but they were saying, ‘Where’s your mask?’ and, ‘Make sure you sanitise your hands’. Some people might think we’re making our kids paranoid, but these are good lessons for them.”

There’s been a certain amount of news coverage surrounding large ships and coronavirus – any concerns?

“No, for me the concern is more about flying. I’m not saying I wouldn’t fly, but on a plane, you’re in an enclosed space. I was stunned by the size of the ship, and they were really hot on safety. There’s so much space to walk, and it’s all so clean. Hand sanitiser was everywhere, and you wear masks inside, but there was no feeling of claustrophobia. The kids loved it.”

Are there any lessons you’re taking away from the pandemic?

“Do you know anyone since the pandemic began who’s been washing their hands and sanitising, and has had a cold? Normally even in summer you know somebody, and I can’t think of one. I’m talking to people just as much, but I’m being much more careful.”

How have you been looking after your wellbeing?

“I’m like everyone else – I have days when I can’t be bothered to do anything other than eat everything in the fridge. I have a very balanced view of life – I am one of those ‘just go with it’ people. Plans don’t always work out, and when lockdown happened, I thought, ‘I’m gonna get fit, I’m gonna do this and that’. Two months later, I was sitting there on the sofa eating a whole pack of mini-rolls.

“We’ve been hugely lucky. We have a garden, my family was with me, the weather was beautiful.”

Your wife Emily is in the medical profession – what’s that been like?

“She’s been incredible, whether she’d want me to say it or not, and she’s been out there saving lives right in the firing line like every other carer and doctor.

“It was really bittersweet for me, because I was so proud of her for what she was doing, but so scared for her health and for the kids. On balance, I’ll never forget this time as being time I spent with my family.”

Peter Andre’s ferry ride was courtesy of P&O Ferries. Please note the Foreign & Commonwealth Office currently advises British nationals against all but essential international travel, except for named exempt countries. Visit gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice for more information.





