September 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police say parliament refused to hand over passports documents

By George Psyllides
Police officers investigating the leak of confidential documents relating to the country’s citizenship by investment programme were turned away by parliament whose director refused to hand over certain documents, it emerged on Tuesday.

Reports said parliament’s director Socratis Socratous refused to hand over certain documents the officers asked for as part of an investigation into how Al Jazeera reporters got their hands on classified documents, which they later published, suggesting Cyprus had granted citizenships to a number of unsavoury characters.

Police gave parliament some time to respond on whether they were going to hand over the documents, reports said.

House president Demetris Syllouris said a meeting with party leaders on Wednesday would examine potential constitutional issues in assisting the police investigation.

Syllouris said no one from the police had contacted him regarding the Al Jazeera matter. He reiterated that parliament was prepared to help any investigation provided it was in line with the constitution.



