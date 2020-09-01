September 1, 2020

Sterling tests new highs against euro, dollar

Sterling tested a new high against the euro, with the GBP/USD currency pair reaching 1.12 its highest point since 10 June, according to analysts. The euro continues its upward trend against the dollar, however.

Should the market move higher, the pair is expected to go as high as of 1.33, according to technical analysis which looks only at price movements.

The failing Brexit talks have been weighing on the pound, but the drop in the value of the dollar caused by the Federal Reserve’s announcement of  a more flexible interest-rate policy has given the Cable  a fresh push. The Federal Reserve now has started to target “an average level of inflation” rather than a hard number of 2 per cent.

There has been some optimistic news about the Brexit talks recently, which has helped the pound move higher, but that news only comes from UK government sources. Another devastating boutade  from the French officials might turn that smile upside down.

But many analysts still predict a move lower for GBP/USD, as poor economic data from the UK could sour trader sentiment. Among the latest is a report that the UK economy could lose almost half a trillion pounds of output if workers fail to return to their offices. Douglas McWilliams, a former chief economic adviser to the Confederation of British Industry, has warned the economy will not return to its pre-pandemic size until 2025 if home working continues in its current form, which would add up to at least £480 billion in lost activity.

The euro reached the psychologically important high of 1.20 to the dollar. The move was driven largely by the reaction to the Fed’s announcement. But analysts warned that the risk of more bad news on the novel coronavirus second wave could turn the euro’s latest trend around.

These are volatile times on the currency markets, so you’d better have strong nerves if you plan to place funds there.

 

 

 



