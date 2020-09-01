September 1, 2020

Prison guard arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine, steroids

By George Psyllides0141

The drug squad on Monday arrested a prison guard on suspicion of possession of cocaine and steroids, prison authorities announced on Tuesday.

The guard was detained in connection with possession of 4.5 grammes of cocaine, a quantity of steroids, and a number of bottles containing a liquid that were sent for testing, the prison administration said.

An undisclosed amount of cash was also seized.

Prison authorities said the guard will be suspended.

The prison administration reiterated its determination to stamp out such behaviours “sending once more a crystal clear message of zero tolerance towards every act of corruption, which is demanded by the overwhelming majority of the department’s members who are honest and professional.”



