September 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Record high temperatures in August follow those of July

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Record high temperatures were seen in August in several areas of the island, the Meteorological Service said on Tuesday.

On August 31, the Athalassa Station recorded its third highest maximum temperature since 1983 at 44.5C. On August 1 it recorded its highest ever  temperature, of 45.6C. The second highest was on July 2, 2017, of 44.6C.

At the Athienou Station the highest temperature recorded since 1978 was seen on August 31, with 44.1C.

The Prodromos Forest College Station on the same day saw a highest temperature of 37C, the highest recorded since 1958.

The average daily highest temperature for August recorded at the Athalassa Station was 39.5C, while the second highest was in August 2010 when it was 39.3C.

In August 2020 the temperature at the Athalassa Station reached or exceeded 40C a total of 12 times, the same as in August 2010.

This summer, during the months of July and August, there were two new consecutive records for the average maximum daily temperature since 1983 when records began at the Athalassa Station of 39.7C for July and 39.5C for August.

The combination of the warm months of July and August makes the two months the hottest since 1983 when the station was established.



