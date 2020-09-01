September 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Remands after two held against their will at Limassol farm

By Evie Andreou00

Two men, aged 55 and 30, were remanded on Tuesday for eight days after two other men, third-country nationals, who were located in one of the former’s farm in the Limassol district, were recognised as victims of labour exploitation.

The arrests were made after police, following information, on Monday located the two workers, aged 20 and 21, at the farm in a bad physical and psychological condition.

Police said the two young men were being held against their will and had injuries all over their bodies and were taken to Limassol general hospital. After being treated for their wounds, they were taken to a safe residence after being recognised as victims of human trafficking and labour exploitation.

Cyprus News Agency, citing information, reported that one of the two victims underwent surgery on his leg which had an infection after being hit by a rock he said the 30-year-old threw at him when he had tried to escape in July.

The two victims are reportedly from Nepal, while the 30-year-old, who is from Egypt, was working as the farm’s manager. The victims started working at the farm last February. All three of them were found to have been living in Cyprus illegally. The 55-year-old was their employer. Reports said he is an academic.

The police were reportedly alerted by another person who the victims told they were beaten and left with no food by the 30-year-old, despite having complained about this to the 55-year-old.



