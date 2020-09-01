September 1, 2020

Thieves break into Chlorakas petrol station, steal €300

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Two perpetrators smashed in the door of a Chlorakas petrol station and stole €300 in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old manager of the petrol station reported the burglary to police at 2.20am.

According to the manager, the incident took place at around 2am.

The thieves allegedly took €300 in banknotes and coins from a safe box in the building and fled the scene in a car.

The manager told police the co-driver was wearing a hat and his face was covered.



