September 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Our planet

A magical sound made by Earth – singing ice

By CM Guest Columnist00

The sound of the ice is among the most beautiful and magical sounds. The singing ice can remind us of the sounds that the whales use to communicate with each other . And just like ice, most of the sounds are such low frequency that you can not even hear it. Only barely feel it. It also reminds many people of the sounds that can be heard from inside womb. Maybe that is why it has such a calming effect on many people.



Related posts

What if the Neanderthals had not gone extinct?

CM Guest Columnist

Why are sharks afraid of dolphins?

CM Guest Columnist

49 of the most beautiful places in the world | The Ultimate List

CM Guest Columnist

Human population through time

CM Guest Columnist

10 recently discovered Earth like planets

CM Guest Columnist

9 things that will happen before 2050!

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign