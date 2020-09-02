September 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Football Premier League Sport

Arsenal aim for October return of fans to Emirates Stadium

By Reuters News Service05
Arsenal Fc Vs Sheffield United
Fans during the match between Arsenal and Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium could once again ring to the sound of chanting fans next month, with the English Premier League club on Wednesday saying it plans to allow a reduced crowd.

Matches have been played in empty stadiums since Premier League soccer‘s coronavirus lockdown was lifted in June.

But last week, 2,500 fans were allowed into Brighton & Hove Albion’s Amex Stadium for a pre-season friendly against Chelsea after the government announced pilot events for the return of spectators to elite sport.

“We hope to be able to welcome supporters back to Emirates Stadium on a reduced capacity basis from the Sheffield United game scheduled for Saturday 3 October,” Arsenal said.

“When fans return to Emirates Stadium, extra measures will be in place to protect us all. These are clearly exceptional circumstances and the health, safety and security of everyone is our top priority,” the north London club added in a statement https://www.arsenal.com/news/202021-season-tickets-and-reduced-capacity-games.

FA Cup winners Arsenal, who also claimed the Community Shield last week by beating Liverpool 5-4 on penalties, begin their Premier League campaign at Fulham on Sept. 12.

Gold season ticket holders and premium members will have priority access to the limited tickets available, it said.



Related posts

It will be difficult for Messi to remain with Barcelona, says his father

Reuters News Service

Up to 20,000 England fans could attend Barbarians clash

Press Association

Tennis-Serena continues bid for 24th Grand Slam title after round one victory

Reuters News Service

Murray marks Grand Slam return by clawing out five-set win against Nishioka

Reuters News Service

How the mighty have fallen

Iacovos Constantinou

Tsitsipas opens up on his relationship with his towel

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign