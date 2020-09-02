September 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Education School news

Associate professor at University of Cyprus wins award for paper on women’s rights

By Press Release040
Daniella Donno

The award for best article published in the journal Comparative Political Studies for the year 2019, was given to Daniella Donno, Associate Professor of the Department of Social and Political Sciences at the University of Cyprus, for the publication entitled Authoritarian institutions and women’s rights.

The article, co-authored by Anne-Kathrin Kreft, a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Political Science at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, develops a specific theory for the granting of rights by authoritarian regimes. The theory is that unlike other rights (eg of expression, association), women’s rights are used by parties in authoritarian regimes to bolster their support in a ‘safe’ way that does not threaten their power. In fact, looking at the data of authoritarian regimes from 1963 to 2009, it is observed that the regimes with strong ruling parties, show greater progress in women’s rights.

A statement issued by the magazine itself states that the distinguished study develops a clever theory on an interesting topic. The scientific journal Comparative Political Studies is one of the best known in the field of political science.



