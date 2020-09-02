September 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Britain World

Britain re-imposes COVID restrictions in parts of Manchester

By Reuters News Service00
Bolton Civic Centre1
Bolton Civic Centre Image:Austen Redman.

The British government re-imposed local COVID-19 restrictions on parts of the Greater Manchester area in northern England on Wednesday, just as they were being lifted, the latest in a series of abrupt reversals.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said restrictions would remain in place in the boroughs of Bolton and Trafford, contrary to his announcement on Aug. 28 that they would be lifted on Sept. 2.

“Following a significant change in the level of infection rates over the last few days, a decision has been taken that Bolton and Trafford will now remain under existing restrictions,” Hancock said in a statement.

“We have always been clear we will take swift and decisive action where needed to contain outbreaks.”

The planned lifting of social distancing measures in Trafford and Bolton while they remained in place elsewhere in the densely populated metropolitan area had proved controversial.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, of the opposition Labour Party, had said it left residents in “an impossible situation”.



Related posts

Trump overtakes Biden as favorite to win in November – Betfair Exchange

Reuters News Service

Historic agreement as UAE allows Israeli airliners to fly over Saudi Arabia’s airspace

Reuters News Service

Thousands protest against Bulgarian government, scuffle with police

Reuters News Service

Facebook says Russian influence campaign targeted left-wing voters in US, UK

Reuters News Service

Trial of suspected Charlie Hebdo attack accomplices begins

Reuters News Service

Chinese university slammed for telling female students to spurn ‘overly revealing’ dress

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign