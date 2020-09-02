September 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Consumers Association wants cheaper masks

By Peter Michael01

The Cyprus Consumers Association on Wednesday called on the health ministry to review the price of single use surgical face masks, saying the current rate is too high.

It said the maximum retail price for simple surgical masks at 70 cents per item is excessive and fails to protect consumers.

Masks are among the most basic and indispensable goods for consumers and their price should reflect this, the association said.

Everyone aged over 12 must wear a mask in indoor areas where there is an increased gathering of people, including supermarkets, bakeries, shopping malls, churches, hospitals and pharmacies, in public and wider public sector and private businesses which serve customers such as banks, citizen service centres, post offices as well as betting shops and elevators

Under decree 38 issued by the health minister, simple surgical masks have a maximum retail price of 70 cents each. The association said that based on international wholesale prices, they should not be selling for more than 50 cents.

The current pricing decree has resulted in high prices for masks to the detriment of consumers, instead of regulating prices in line with original purpose of the decree, the association added.



