September 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 23 individuals, 9 establishments booked

By Annette Chrysostomou01
Police booked nine owners of premises for violations of coronavirus measures from Tuesday until Wednesday morning, the same amount as the day before.

During the 888 checks carried out 23 individuals were booked, 10 more than from Monday until Tuesday.

An additional four were fined for not filling in the CyprusFlightPass.

In Nicosia, seven individuals were booked, in Limassol five, in Larnaca four, in Paphos one, in Famagusta three and in the Morphou district three.

Of the premises booked, one is located in Nicosia, one in Larnaca, two are in Limassol, three in Famagusta and two in Paphos.

At the ports, 48 inspections were carried out but no violations were recorded.

 



