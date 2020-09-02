September 2, 2020

Coronavirus: Five new cases

By Evie Andreou

Five new coronavirus cases were detected on Wednesday the health ministry announced with the total number now at 1,495.

Two of these new cases concern people with travel history.

One person was found positive after being tested before going in surgery.

Another one tested privately after presenting symptoms.

The fifth case is a contact of a person who had already tested positive to the virus.



