Cyprus yesterday and today

By Eleni Philippou039
A M Myller Cyprus 15x18.3cm 1729 1850

A new Paphos exhibition titled Cyprus Yesterday and Today enters a retrospective journey, looking back into the world and Cyprus through landmarks that have defined and continue to define a turbulent course full of expectations, disappointments, missed opportunities and the hope for something better.

The exhibition, opening on Monday, focuses on art prints and photography and through them, takes a look into the past, chronicling Cypriot periods. Engraving during a time when cameras were absent, was the main source of imaging that approached or even embellished reality. Engraved pieces such as those of the Illustrated London News and the Graphic edition of 1878 offered viewers a different perspective. One through the eyes of foreigners presenting images of the time, and capturing the feeling of excitement and euphoria of the Greek Cypriots at the island’s takeover by the British, which later turned to rage when their expectations were dashed. Prints depicting this and much more will be present at the exhibition.

Achilleas The Shoe Repairer Oil On Canvas 100x120cm 2When it comes to photography, it’s an art that gives an accurate picture of landscapes, ancient monuments, religious sites and daily life. And so, the exhibition’s photographs act as a flashback into the Cyprus of Yesterday.

“Art in general transports life together with the manners and customs of the people of each period, filtered through the personal experiences and emotions of the artists,” say exhibition organisers. Taking place at En Plo Gallery opposite Paphos Castle, art prints and photographs aim to take viewers on a journey looking back at the Cyprus of yesterday and the Cyprus of today.

 

Cyprus Yesterday and Today

Art exhibition. September 7-20. En Plo Gallery, Paphos. Open 10am – 8pm daily

 



