September 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

€2000 fine for smuggling shoes from north

By Annette Chrysostomou0133

A man was caught bringing a large number of branded shoes from the north on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 6.50pm, members of the crime prevention unit stopped a car driven by a 35-year-old man on the motorway from Ayia Napa to Rizoelia.

In the car, they found 392 pairs of shoes of different brands which he had illegally brought from the north without paying the duty.

The officers confiscated the items and the car and arrested the driver.

He was fined €2,000 for the offence and released after he paid the fine and an additional €500 to get his car back.



