September 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Eight arrested for breaking into Pournara

By Annette Chrysostomou0204
Pournara migrant reception centre (File photo)

Police said Wednesday they have detained eight foreign nationals in connection with breaking into the Pournara migrant reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia and possession of offensive weapons.

The incident took place at around 10.15pm on Tuesday, police said after officers spotted a man who was not a resident of Pournara inside the centre’s compound.

The suspect tried to flee but was detained by police who later found seven more individuals inside the compound. Police said in their possession, the men had iron bars, wooden clubs and other offensive weapons.

Police said one the suspects, 28, had entered the reception centre to resolve differences with a person who is staying inside.

After his arrest, according to reports, his friends assaulted police by hurling stones and other objects against them.

Officers used teargas to subdue the assailants who were eventually arrested. No one was injured during the fracas.

The suspects are expected to appear before court.



