September 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Education

EU launches its contest for young translators

By Staff Reporter00
 The European Commission on Wednesday announced the launch of its annual translation contest for secondary school students from across Europe, Juvenes Translatores.

From Wednesday, schools from all EU countries will be able to register online so their students can compete with peers from other EU countries. This year, the participating teenagers will have to translate a text on the topic “Navigating in challenging times – together we are stronger”.

“Young people in Europe know how important languages are in today’s society. Not only do they help people understand each other’s cultures and standpoints better, they can help you get a job,” said Commissioner for Budget and Administration Johannes Hahn.

I encourage schools and students to take part in this year’s Juvenes Translatores contest and to discover translation.”

Participants will be able to translate between any two of the EU’s 24 official languages (552 possible language combinations). In last year’s contest, students used a total of 150 different combinations.

Registration for schools — the first part of the two-stage process — is open until midday on October 20. Teachers can register in any of the EU’s 24 official languages.

After that, the Commission will invite a total of 705 schools to the next stage. The number of schools taking part from each country will be equal to the number of seats the country has in the European Parliament, with the schools selected randomly by computer.

The schools chosen must then nominate two to five students to sit the contest. The students can be of any nationality but must be born in 2003.

The contest will be run online on November 26.

The winners — one per country — will be announced by early February 2021.

For more information

Juvenes Translatores website

Juvenes Translatores Facebook page

Follow the European Commission’s translation department on Twitter: @translatores

 

 



Staff Reporter

