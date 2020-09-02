September 2, 2020

Historic agreement as UAE allows Israeli airliners to fly over Saudi Arabian airspace

By Reuters News Service00
File Photo: Netanyahu Says Israeli Airliners Will Fly "directly" To Uae
FILE PHOTO: The El Al airliner carrying a delegation of Israeli and American officials before the plane lands in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Nir Elias/Pool/File Photo

Israeli airliners will be allowed to fly directly to the United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday shortly after Saudi Arabia opened its airspace to all flights to and from the United Arab Emirates.

In a video message, Netanyahu did not explicitly say Israeli planes could overfly Saudi territory but he traced the future flight route on a map to indicate it would be so.

An Israeli airliner chartered to carry U.S. and Israeli delegations from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi flew over Saudi Arabia this week, the first official flight by an Israeli carrier over the kingdom.



