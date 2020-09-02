September 2, 2020

Large section of contested Limassol roadworks complete

By Peter Michael0105
Traffic Island
The measures are to prevent illegalities such as U-turns

A large part of the traffic island on Nikos and Despina Pattichi Street in Limassol has been completed as of Wednesday, despite the complaints of shop owners it would disrupt their business.

According to CNA, the section of the traffic island from the Kato Polemidia roundabout to the junction with Spyros Kyprianou Avenue was constructed during the night and will be completed by Thursday morning.

Last week when road works started, protesting shop-owners got into scuffles with the police, who were there to monitor the start of work.

Police have since been present at the road works site to ensure they progress smoothly, CNA reported.

The traffic island and other works, including maintenance, new signage, refurbishment of sidewalks, creation of a pedestrian crossing, and the creation of parking on the side streets, are to increase safety on the road.

The works are set to finish by Sunday, September 6.

After the scuffles last week, the transport ministry said during the consultations, all involved had the opportunity to be heard, and all apart from the shop owners agreed with the construction, the ministry argued.

According to the ministry, Nikos and Despina Pattichis avenue is not only a road used for shopping, but 34,000 vehicles daily pass through, and violations such as illegal turns often lead to road collisions, something that the traffic island will help to prevent.



