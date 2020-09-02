Larnaca’s statues tell their story (video)

Larnaca on Wednesday launched its Storytelling Statues, a new, innovative historical attraction that giving locals and visitors the opportunity to learn the history of symbolic figures connected to the city in an interactive project that sees statues ‘telling’ their own story.
Five statues are included in the first phase and have Quick Response Codes (QR codes) which can be scanned by a smart mobile device (phone or tablet) with internet connection. The mobile device then receives a phone call ‘from’ the statue, which then recounts its own, unique story about its connection to Larnaca (in English or Greek) as if having a real, live telephone conversation.
The application is the joint initiative of Larnaca Tourism Board and the Youth Board of Cyprus and is supported by the Deputy Ministry of Tourism of Cyprus and the Larnaca Municipality. It was created to offer a modern, interactive experience that will be rolled out to further attractions in the future.
The first five statues featured are: Zeno of Kition, founder of the Stoic school of Philosophy – who ‘talks’ about his philosophical values; artist Michael Kashalos – who explains his change of career to painting at the age of 70; Apollonios of Kition – whose lesser-known story as one of the most important physicians of antiquity is revealed; General Kimon – who defeated his enemies even in death in the 5th century BC; and the Winged Lion of Venice – a gift from Venice to commemorate its twinning with Larnaca.
Plans for future expansion of the project were revealed at the presentation and include additional sculptures and statues found at the landmarks of Agios Lazarus church, the Pierides and Kyriazis museums, the Armenian Genocide Memorial, the statue of Archbishop Makarios, the Blare of Peace (in the Municipal Gardens) and the sculpture dedicated to Sophie Chambon. A sculpture will also be added at Larnaca Airport in cooperation with its operator, Hermes Airports.
Visit: https://larnakaregion.com/page/storytelling-statues for information on how to activate and listen to the stories. The featured statues are easy to find during a stroll around the town centre and promenade. Access is only available through a mobile device that is connected to the internet.
A short video has also been added on YouTube: https://youtu.be/EayLGWRb9f8