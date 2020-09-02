September 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Leptos Group’s Armonia Estates wins environmental award

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Armonia Estates Ltd, a member of the Leptos Group of Companies, was awarded first place among the ten best contractors by the Cyprus Recycling Organisation (OAK) in recognition for the company’s efforts to improving the quality of the human and natural environment.

The company received the “Class A” Gold Environmental Award for using its resources in sustainable and ecological ways.

The Board of OAK congratulated all the winners of the First Environmental Awards that were organised by the association, acknowledging them largely for their approach and attitude concerning the protection of the natural and structured environment.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Leptos Group both in Cyprus and abroad, having developed unique projects boasting high aesthetic and superior quality, always taking into account the sensitivity of the environment.

The Leptos Group, to which the awarded company belongs, redefines the term for “Land Development” with the utmost respect to the environment.



