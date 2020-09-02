September 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Fitness, health and wellness

Lightworkers Gotta Work Book 📖 | Write Your Life Purpose Statement by George Lizos

By CM Guest Columnist00

Are you a lightworker looking for to write your life purpose statement? George Lizos’ new book, Lightworkers Gotta Work will help you find and define your life purpose in a specific two-paragraph definition.

It’ll also equip you with tools and processes to overcome the limiting beliefs that prevent you from following it. You’ll learn the lightworker meaning, learn about the various lightworker types, take a lightworker test to figure out if you’re a lightworker, and understand and develop your lightworker gifts of intuition and manifestation.

By the end of the book, you’d have found your soul purpose and truly understand your life purpose meaning.

Order the book and get a free life purpose online workshop at: https://georgelizos.com/lightwork

Your spiritual toolkit Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/YourS…

 



