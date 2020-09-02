September 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Man arrested for stealing from petrol station

By Staff Reporter01

Paphos police have arrested a man they suspect used a stolen double cabin pick-up truck to smash down the doors of petrol stations and make off with cash, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

It said that three petrol stations were broken into in the same way with one person using the pick-up to break down the door and his accomplice entering and taking the cash. A total of €800 was taken from one petrol station on Mesogi Avenue and €300 from one at Makarios Avenue in Chlorakas. No money was taken from a third petrol station on Tombs of the Kings Avenue.

Police on Tuesday located a 30-year-old man with the pick-up.  He was arrested for conspiracy to commit an offence, burglary and theft, stealing a pick-up, carrying a knife and driving without a driver’s licence and without insurance.

Police investigations continue.

Meanwhile, Paphos police have arrested a 34-year-old man for possession of a large number of burglary tools. These were found during a search of his home on Tuesday afternoon.

He was taken to Paphos police station where he could not give an adequate explanation for the tools and he was arrested for possession of stolen property.

Police investigations continue.



Staff Reporter

