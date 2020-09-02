September 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Man arrested over blaze was involved in six other fires

By Evie Andreou00
File photo

A 22-year-old man, arrested in connection with a fire on Monday in the Morphou district, admitted to being involved in six other recent blazes in villages of the area, police said on Wednesday.

The suspect was remanded on Tuesday for six days after police secured a testimony linking him with a fire on Monday noon in an agricultural area in Potami village which burned around 1,000 square metres of wild vegetation.

The 22-year-old was arrested on Monday evening.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou told the Cyprus News Agency on Wednesday that, in the meantime, the man admitted to being involved in six other fires in Nikitari, Potami, Astromeritis and Koutrafas.

The man, according to Andreou, admitted to illegally setting fire in some fields which he said belong to him or were adjacent to his own to burn weeds, but that the blazes had spread.

Andreou said the man’s claims are being investigated but pointed out that fires set either intentionally or by accident are always deemed as very serious cases.

The police spokesman said that it is illegal to set fires to burn weeds or garden waste and permission to do so is only given under special conditions. He added that the suspect had not obtained any permission.

 



