September 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nicosia bus strike continues, Larnaca drivers back at work

By Annette Chrysostomou01
Nicosia bus drivers remain on strike on Wednesday, but Larnaca drivers went back to work at 5 am as mediation efforts by the Labour Ministry continue.

Employees of bus company Cyprus Public Transport which operates buses in Nicosia and Larnaca went on strike on Tuesday as the ministry mediated talks between representatives of the employees’ trade unions and the company.

The labour ministry submitted a proposal to the unions which the majority of Larnaca employees accepted after a meeting.

The two sides will meet again on Wednesday to discuss the details.

In Nicosia, the strike continues this morning, with the employees protesting the non-payment of accruals.

A new meeting will be held “to find solutions to the many and serious problems faced by employees, which remain unresolved despite the commitments of management. The lifting of the strike measures is expected immediately after the immediate additional payment of the accruals to all the employees.”

According to the unions, the “the incorrect payment has been made for the second consecutive month and even the mistakes in the July salary were not corrected for a number of employees. This was confirmed in yesterday’s direct meeting of the unions with the company where the case of an employee was used as an example for checking.”

On Tuesday, the bus company said it had not been given even a day to address the problems and had not been warned of the strike in advance.

“Considering that the transition of employees from the previous operator to our company was carried out without us having received any information from any official authority, neither from the unions, we have already acknowledged that mistakes may happen, in which case we will do our utmost to correct them. We quantify these mistakes to be less than 1 per cent,” Cyprus Public Transport stated.

 



