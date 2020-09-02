September 2, 2020

‘No chance’ of ACs overpowering grid despite high temperatures

By Elias Hazou00
Despite the heatwave driving almost non-stop use of air conditioning units throughout the island, technicians say the electricity grid can hold up and they do not anticipate any problems.

Director of Operations and Personnel at the Transmission System Operator Giorgos Ashikalis told the Cyprus Mail that electricity usage by Tuesday noon peaked at 1,075 megawatts (MW), about 20 MW less than Monday, which broke the record for this year at 1,096 MW.

Ashikalis said electricity generation from conventional thermal/steam turbines comes to around 1,290 MW; in addition, solar panels can produce up to 150 MW during the daytime, bringing total potential capacity to approximately 1,450 MW.

“So we have a lot of wiggle room until we get to capacity,” he said.

The all-time record electricity usage in Cyprus was set on August 3, 2010, at 1,148 MW.

“We don’t expect any problems with the grid, even if the current heatwave were to continue. That said, there are always unforeseen events, such as a turbine malfunctioning, but there are contingencies for that as well.”

Even if the largest turbine (130 MW) at Vasiliko power station failed, the system can cope, added Ashikalis.

On Monday the highest temperature recorded on the island was 44.5C.

High temperatures are being forecast from Thursday to Monday.



