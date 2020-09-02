September 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Objection to the use of my tweets

By CM Reader's View00

An article published by the Cyprus Mail on Friday 28 August (“Al Jazeera Cyprus Papers web of lies revealed”) harvested a Twitter thread I had sent on Wednesday 26 August in a way that made me look as though I was both accusing Al Jazeera of lies and that I agreed with the tone of the article. I did not accuse Al Jazeera of lying and I object to my tweets being used in a way that associates me with bias. I have made my objections public on social media and also privately. But I am advised that, for the avoidance of doubt, my objections also need to be printed in the newspaper.

Many people have contacted me or commented about me on social media thinking that I adhered to the opinions published in the article. Some have suggested I must be in the pay of the government or that I must somehow be benefiting from the passport scheme. Both of these assumptions are false. Others have naturally questioned by judgement. In my two decades of economic and political analysis of Cyprus I have always sought balance and objectivity. Indeed, it is the unique selling point of my company, Sapienta Economics Limited.

Fiona Mullen
Director, Sapienta Economics Limited



