Opera opens Kypria International Festival

Just a few days are left before Kypria International Festival 2020 gets underway with an Italian opera opening the festivities. Τhe Cyprus Symphony Orchestra collaborates with Kypria for the coproduction of Giovanni Battista Pergolesi’s opera La Serva Padrona (The Servant Turned Mistress), under the direction of Jens Georg Bachmann.
This will be the first fully staged opera production in the new Nicosia Municipal Theatre, taking place on Saturday and Sunday. La Serva Padrona is an Italian comic opera and the best-known lyrical creation of Pergolesi. This short opera will entertain the audience by the wit of a young woman who turns herself from a servant of the house into the married woman of her host. “A most delightful way to start the new season!” the Kypria team comment.
The opera will travel to Limassol for a performance on September 9 at Pattihio Theatre. Before then, one more festival performance is scheduled for Nicosia, at Skali Aglantzias. The band Tat Tnabar will take audiences on a musical journey through the sounds of nature. Those who attend will have the opportunity to ‘tour’ nine sound spots and discover and explore the possibilities of the original handmade musical instruments prepared by Lefteris Moschovias and his group.
Tat Tnabar will remind spectators how alive our planet is through the rare stones of Cyprus that produce music, through improvised instruments made of vegetables and fruits, but also through a series of instruments made from recycled materials. The band intends to impress us with an alternative music proposal as it will show how trees respond musically to listening to a song. What’s even more exciting is that attendees will be taught how to play with all the musical instruments presented, followed by a concert by the band.
Non-Nicosia residents fear not! Tat Tnabar will also travel to other cities. They will be at Pattihio Theatre in Limassol on September 12 and at the Tasos Mitsopoulos Aradippou Lyceum the following day.
Kypria International Festival
September 5 – October 16. Various locations around Cyprus. €10-15 and €8 for children. Tickets via ACS Courier and www.tickethout.com. Tel: 7777-7040