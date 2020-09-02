September 2, 2020

Pistol believed linked to attempted murder found in Limassol

A loaded pistol discovered outside a house in the Enaerios area of Limassol will undergo ballistic tests as police investigate whether it is linked to an attempted murder last Friday.

Police are still looking for a 26-year-old Lebanese national who is suspected of shooting and injuring a 19-year old man, also a foreign national, during a clash on Anexartisias Street on Friday.

Limassol CID chief Ioannis Soteriades said the gun was found by a house help who alerted her employer who called in the police.

Though oxidized, it was loaded and in a working condition. Police believe it is the gun used by the 26-year old wanted in connection with last Friday’s incident. The fugitive had fired at another man who was treated in hospital for a gunshot wound to the neck and bruising.

Reports said financial differences appear to be the reason for the shooting. The suspect, who owns a barber shop on Anexartisias, allegedly assaulted the 19-year-old after the two had words.

The latter left and came back with five other men and there was a fight.

At some point, the 25-year-old allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the 19-year-old.

The suspect fled the scene immediately through side roads chased by members of the public. Reports said he fired several shots at the people chasing him in a bid to escape. No one else was injured, police said.



