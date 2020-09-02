September 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Police looking for revellers who assaulted neighbour

By Peter Michael

 

Fifteen partygoers in Paphos assaulted a man just after midnight after police broke up a party at neighbouring house, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Wednesday.

According to police, at 12:15am a group of people went to a neighbour’s house after their party was broken up due to a noise complaint.

At the man’s house, the people damaged his car, broke his garden gate, and then proceeded to attack the man.

He went to Paphos General’s A&E, where doctors determined he had sustained bruises and abrasions.

After receiving first aid, the man was released from the hospital.

Police are searching for suspects in the case.



