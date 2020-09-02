September 2, 2020

President to ask for probe into citizenship programme

By George Psyllides00

President Nicos Anastasiades intends to ask the attorney-general to appoint an investigating committee to probe the island’s citizenship by investment programme, the presidency announced on Wednesday.

In a written statement, Anastasiades expressed regrets over the goings-on as a result of recent reports by Al Jazeera that Cyprus had granted citizenships to a number of dubious individuals.

In a written statement, the presidency said Anastasiades intends to propose to the attorney-general on Thursday to appoint a three-member panel to investigate the programme’s operation, between 2007 and July 31, 2020, when parliament approved the new legal framework.

The decision does not affect the auditor-general’s powers, granted by the constitution, to carry out an audit of the tax department to determine whether the investments had been handled properly, the presidency said.



