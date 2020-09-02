September 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Americas Middle East

Qatar Emir tells Kushner two-state solution needed to end Palestine-Israel conflict

By Reuters News Service053
Qatar's Ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Meets With U.s. President's Senior Adviser Jared Kushner In Doha
Qatar's ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, meets with White House adviser Jared Kushner in Doha

Qatar’s ruler Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani told White House adviser Jared Kushner on Wednesday that Doha supports a two-state solution, with East Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state, to end the conflict with Israel, his cabinet said.

Kushner, the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, is in Qatar after a U.S.-brokered accord last month for the United Arab Emirates and Israel to normalise ties.

The UAE is the third Arab country to recah such an agreement with Israel after Egypt and Jordan.

Kushner hopes another Arab country will normalise ties within months. He visited the UAE this week with an Israeli delegation for normalisation talks before also travelling to Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Tamim told Kushner Qatar remains committed to the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, in which Arab nations offered Israel normalised ties in return for a statehood deal with the Palestinians and full Israeli withdrawal from territory captured in the 1967 Middle East war.



Related posts

Trump overtakes Biden as favorite to win in November – Betfair Exchange

Reuters News Service

Historic agreement as UAE allows Israeli airliners to fly over Saudi Arabia’s airspace (Update)

Reuters News Service

Trump visits Kenosha, not to urge racial healing but to back police

Reuters News Service

Los Angeles police fatally shoot black man after suspected bike violation

Reuters News Service

Facebook says Russian influence campaign targeted left-wing voters in US, UK

Reuters News Service

Macron warns Lebanese leaders of sanctions if reforms are not swift

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign