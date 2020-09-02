September 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Luxury Living

Rodica Olaru | Beauty against all odds – Part 1

By CM Guest Columnist017

Rodika Olaru, Cyprus’ representative of the exclusive luxury cosmetics line Hermetise delves into the meaning of beauty and talks about her bran; a new product brand for Cyprus which is initially based in the United States and established around the world. Hermetise offers luxury anti-ageing skincare that is easily applicable from the comfort of one’s own home; it attests for the magic of nature, science and high technology in one jar.



