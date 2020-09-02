The rise of populism

By Richard Dickenson

Five years ago few had ever even heard the word populism. When they did it occasioned a reach for the dictionary. Now the word is on the lips of politicians and in the headlines of newspapers.

Roughly defined, populism is the belief that government policies should be determined by the will of the masses rather than by any elite. It is usually seen as an approach that regards politics as a battle between the virtuous ‘ordinary’ masses and a nefarious or corrupt elite.

My own assessment of comments and headlines suggests that ‘populism’ is mostly used in a derogatory sense by over 70 per cent of users. But then, over 70 per cent of those having access to broad public exposure are from that ‘elitist’ sector of the media.

Overall the phenomenon takes the form of a cultural backlash against elites, a technological revolution that seeks to, or already has, rewired an area’s state of politics. Technically it is a convergence of now indistinguishable left and right political parties into a technocratic centre. Though, in fact, it is widely but wrongly regarded as having a marked connection with some loose political right wing.

A great example of populism at full speed ahead was the French Revolution. While the upper crust lived in lavish luxury without reciprocal responsibilities the common people were downtrodden hungry peasants without representation, slaves by another name. A point was reached when the mass pressure cracked the dam. Nobody says no to a million people out on the streets.

Recognising the signs of populism is not difficult. You will hear leaders talk about ordinary people in a way that promotes and romanticises them. You know the trope, ‘the will of the people’, ‘the people’s right to know’, and the insertion of adjectives such as ‘ordinary’ , ‘hard-working’ or ‘taxpaying’ and the ‘ageing poor’ to describe the noble masses. The other element you will observe is reference to the ‘evil’ elite.

Some resort to nicknames to vilify their opponents – Tricky Dicky Nixon, Slick Willy Clinton, Dubya Bush. Opportunist phraseology is everywhere. Verbs and adjectives are chosen to demonstrate that it’s not just incompetence but an intentional and probably illegal betrayal. Mr. Trump remarked that ‘For too long, a small group in Washington has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost.’ He looks set to adjust that anomaly.

As with fascism, the rise of Islamic totalitarianism is partly due to its populist appeal to the resentments of an economically oppressed population and dismay at past political subordination and humiliation.

Populists have tripled their vote over the past 20 years. In the past 10 years, they’ve gained power in Greece, Hungary, Poland and Czech Republic, and have a share of power in Austria and Norway.

The fact is that, on average, one in four Europeans voted for populist parties in their last elections. The European elite has failed, and this failure’s symbol is the deliberately undemocratic European Commission.

We need not look far for the roots of the UK’s recent venture into populism as shown by the surge first of UKIP and then the Brexit Party. That wonderful commodity that comprises the basic common sense of the people had been thwarted at every turn. Self-seeking politicians, the bare-faced lies, the deliberate subversion of the people’s wish, the ignoring of democracy, arrogant remainers, manure heaps of deliberately misleading propaganda from the BBC and other media, the ubiquitous duplicity and, above all, the betrayal of democracy under the most useless prime minister of the century. Add in the stranglehold of extremist political correctness and the way that any degree of dissent has been equated with fascism. Then, as topping, throw in the overwhelming preference of Basic Britannia folk for control of immigration, the doubts they feel about same-sex parents adopting children and their discomfort when their children in junior schools are lectured on the wonders of transgenderism, and you just about have the explanation for this new People’s Revolt.

And yet…

Not long ago I was covering a high-powered conference and discussion day that was concealed behind the title ‘The Politics, Economics and Future of Global Health Services.‘ As one speaker after another did his thing I gradually came to realise that I was surrounded by people who thought Hitler’s political principles were pretty sound but were inadequately carried out. Many thought that a return of the death penalty for homosexuality was long overdue. Some even thought that in the Bible story of Exodus it was Pharaoh who was the good guy, and they believed the film Easy Rider had a happy ending.

There is much need for vigilance.





