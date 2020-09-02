September 2, 2020

Trump overtakes Biden as favorite to win in November – Betfair Exchange

By Reuters News Service00
After lagging behind in polls for so long Trump has narrowed the gap over Biden

U.S. President Donald Trump has completed a comeback to stand as favorite to win the 2020 U.S. Presidential election on European-based betting exchange Betfair, the exchange said on Wednesday.

Trump’s odds, reflecting wagers matched on the peer-to-peer betting network, stood at evens, Betfair Exchange said, versus 21/20 for Democratic rival Joe Biden.



